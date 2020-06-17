Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 12:58 AM

Agriculture production department gets new name

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 12:58 AM
Greater Kashmir

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved the proposal of Agriculture Production Department to change its nomenclature to ‘Agriculture Production & Farmer Welfare Department’ with a greater focus on farmers’ welfare.

The decision to change the nomenclature is in line with the Government of India renaming “Agriculture Ministry” as “Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare”, and, many states following renaming their Agriculture departments to Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, an official handout said.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Allow formation of Parents' Associations: DSEJ to Pvt Schools

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports 108 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 5406

File Pic of Gangabal Lake

Day 4: No trace of missing Srinagar trekker

GK Pic

Police refute reports about closure of Srinagar-Kargil highway for vehicular movement

The decision underscores the changing role of Agriculture Production Department in socioeconomic transformation of Jammu and Kashmir and is aimed at providing greater rigour and focus on farmer welfare by optimizing and helping farmers realize the true value of their produce.

The department with a greater focus on farmer welfare has expanded its role beyond arrangement of inputs, extension activities and on-farm activities, it said.

“Now, the issues of famers’ welfare through various schemes have become the priority areas which include Public Private Partnership mode, greater investments in Agriculture, enhancing credit flow and insurance coverage in the interest of farming community,” the statement said.

Related News