Ahead of yatra, Army Chief reviews security in Jammu

With less than a week left for commencement of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Jammu to review the situation and operational readiness of the units under the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps (16 Corps).

Accompanied by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, Rawat visited troops deployed at forward area along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri.

The Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding 16 Corps and other commanders on ground.

“The COAS reviewed the readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions along the Line of Control (LoC),” said Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Jammu based defence spokesperson.

“General Rawat was also briefed on strategy to deal with inimical elements who are attempting to revive militancy south of Pir Panjal, including Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban administrative districts, and attempts to radicalize innocent youth,” the spokesperson added.

The army chief interacted with soldiers deployed along the LoC and for counter insurgency operations and commended them for their dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism, he added.

“The chief was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units to ensure safe-secure environment, grasp of situation by the formation, synergy with civil administration, high morale, preparedness and mission readiness efforts by the troops,” the spokesperson said.

“Appreciating the preparedness and high morale of the 16 Corps, the army chief exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements,” he said.