AIIMS entrance exam on June 11

The AIIMS entrance examination will be held on 11 June 2020 at designated centers of Srinagar for Kashmir based students, an official handout said.

In this connection, all the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division have been directed to ensure smooth conduct of the examination, the statement said.

According to a communication from office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, all the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to provide all necessary support to the students undergoing the entrance test at their respective districts.

The communication reads that the AIIMS entrance examination has to be considered as essential activity and accordingly admit cards of the said examination would be treated as equivalent to curfew pass for the movement of the purpose of examination on 11 June 2020.

In addition, the district administrations will also ensure the movement of supervisory/observance staff and other concerned for the purpose of preparation and conduct of AIIMS entrance examination.

In view of evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak all advisories / guidelines of Govt. of India, regarding social distancing and sanitization will be followed at all examination centres.