AIIMS Kashmir project sees no progress

AIIMS Kashmir project has not seen any progress for around a year, putting a question mark over the completion of this premier health institution expected to upgrade health and medical education scenario here.

AIIMS site at Awantipora has seen “two weeks of activity” since June last year, an official in health and medical education department said. “In February this year, some officials from executing agency CPWD visited the site and a few days later, digging was started for laying the foundation of the building.”

However, he said, soon after, it slowed down again. “With the emerging COVID19 situation at that time, the labour force suddenly became scant,” the official said. He said, soon after, restrictions were imposed in Kashmir and work stopped completely.

With the ongoing lockdown, there is no possibility of restarting the work, the official said.

The completion of AIIMS Kashmir has been pushed back over the years due to a number of factors. In the 2019 summer, the work stopped due to litigations on the acquisition of land required for the access road vital for transport of the material to the site.

Later in August, Kashmir witnessed a lockdown for many months making work at the site “unrealistic”: the period was followed by long and harsh winter months.

“When the weather improved and there was some possibility of work, we were hit by COVID19,” the official said.

Director Coordination AIIMS and New Government Medical Colleges, while speaking to Greater Kashmir said the work would resume “in full force” when the COVID19 crisis is over.

“Currently, no work is possible due to lockdown,” he said. He added that it was due to “prevailing circumstances” since July last year that there was delay in work. “We are still hopeful that we will be able to complete the work on time,” he said.

AIIMS Awantipora has the deadline of 2024 as per the union ministry of health and is expected to come up at a cost of Rs 1837 crore.The premier institute is expected to add 1000 beds including 300 super specialty beds to the existing strength in Kashmir. Besides, the ambitious project includes a medical college with an intake capacity of 100 students and also a nursing college with a capacity of 60 students annually.

J&K Government had started the process of admitting first batch of 50 students for this institute with a makeshift campus this year. Many locations had been identified in Srinagar and Jammu for AIIMS Awantipora and AIIMS Vijaypur respectively. These locations were to be refurbished for accommodating classrooms, laboratories and other essential infrastructure.