Air bases, military installations on high alert in Jammu

Authorities on Friday sounded a high alert in Jammu province.

“Air bases and military installations in Jammu have been asked to remain in every ready mode with additional deployment troops on borders and sensitive locations,” an official told Greater Kashmir.

“Jammu Air Force station put on ultra alert since morning with drones hovering over and around air force station and Jammu’s only civil airport,” said a source.

He added that many battalions of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Doda, Banihal and Ramban areas of Jammu in addition to extra deployed of Army and Border Security Force at the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).

“Romeo, Delta and Uniform forces of Rashtriya Rifles and other regular units of Army deployed on Line of Control and hinterland have been asked to be prepared for any situation,” the source maintained.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Force and paramilitary BSF have been moved in Rajouri and Poonch districts to deal with any internal trouble, said the sources.

Similarly, a large number of security forces personnel have been provided at the disposal of district police in Jammu to strengthen the security grid in all sensitive areas.