­Al-Badr chief killed in Sopore: Police

Police Tuesday said they killed the chief of Al-Badr militant group, Abdul Ghani Khwaja, in a gunfight in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Acting on a specific information about the presence of the militant in Tujjar Sharief area of Sopore, security forces comprising columns of police, army and CRPF cordoned the Tujjar Sharief village Tuesday evening and launched a search operation,” a police official said.

“The militant fired at the forces, triggering a gun-battle. The encounter culminated with the killing of the militant. The slain militant is the chief of militant outfit Al-Badr. He was one of the longest surviving militants of north Kashmir,” said Javed Iqbal, SSP Sopore.

A resident of Kralgund Qaziabad in Handwara area of Kupwara district, Abdul Ghani Khwaja was earlier arrested by the security forces on various charges of militancy related incidents.

“The slain militant chief was earlier associated with the HM outfit and LeT. Of late he joined Al-Badr outfit and was active in the area for the last several years,” said the SSP Sopore.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, termed the killing of Abdul Ghani Khawja a success for the security forces. He said Ghani was active in the area for several years and was one of the oldest surviving militants in north Kashmir.

Police said the militant was involved in several cases including attacks on security forces.

“The last rites of the killed militant shall be performed after conducting his medico-legal formalities and his nearest family members shall be allowed to participate in the last rites,” a police spokesman said.