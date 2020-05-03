All courts in J&K, Ladakh to remain closed till May 17

All courts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh including the High Court will remain closed till May 17 in view of countrywide COVID19 lockdown extension.

An order to this effect has been issued by Registrar General, J&K High Court.

As per the order the closure of the High Court and the courts in Jammu and Kashmir has further been extended up to May 17, 2020, in view of the extension of the covid19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, the General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered that educational institutions and training institutions will remain closed till May 17 in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, the GAD in continuation of the government order number 477-JK (GAD) of April 17, 2020, all the educational institutions/training institutes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till May 17th, 2020.