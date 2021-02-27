All including BJP, RSS want restoration of statehood: Azad

Former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Saturday said that all the political parties, “even BJP and RSS, want restoration of Statehood to J&K, which has been converted into a district.”

Azad was addressing an impressive gathering in ‘Shanti-Sammalen’, organized by Gandhi Global Family (GGF) at Sainik Farms in Jammu. Azad is the national president of GGF.

He was accompanied by ex-Chief Minister Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, MP Rajya Sabha Kapil Sibal, ex-MP Raj Babbar, MPs Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha and Manish Tewari – who all form part of the “dissenter group” of Congress, also known as G-23.

However, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president GA Mir was not seen in the function, where, according to the senior Congress leaders, hundreds of party office bearers and activists participated, besides prominent citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Azad said, “In Ladakh region (now UT), Leh wanted Union Territory status, but Kargil opposed the demand. In Jammu, all political parties, groups, even RSS, want Statehood back. There are no political leaders, who want UT status for J&K.”

He reiterated, “All mainstream political parties, viz., BJP, National Conference, PDP, Congress, National Panthers Party and other political formations, even RSS, want the statehood to be restored.”

In all these regions (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh), he said, “The land and jobs should be protected for locals only.” Expressing his concern, he said, the erstwhile J&K state is known throughout the world.

“Many countries, including China, Britain, Canada, Australia and even the new US President Joe Biden talked about Kashmir. There is no one in the world, who does not know about Kashmir. However, the state has been reduced to the status of a district,” he rued.

JAMMU, LEH WILL SUFFER MORE WITHOUT PROTECTION OF LAND, JOBS FOR LOCALS

Azad said that Jammu would suffer more than Kashmir and Ladakh. “In Ladakh too, Leh, and not Kargil, will suffer more, in the absence of protection of land and jobs for locals,” he said.

He pointed towards the poor industrial sector while making a case for the protection of jobs for locals in J&K. Taking an indirect jibe at the BJP for its failure in ensuring development and providing employment in J&K, Azad referred to, what he said, “spree of Toll Plazas”, prospective Property Tax imposition. He rued that the people of J&K were being overburdened with “a tax regime” despite their poor economic condition.

“Now, people have only clothes to be sold,” he said while stressing that only a strong Congress party could fight for the rights of the people and ensure development and employment for youth, the issues which were not being discussed now-a-days. he averred that only an elected government can redress grievances of people.

PRAISES ARMED FORCES, ADVOCATES UNITY AMONG DIFFERENT COMMUNITIES

Praising the armed forces of the country for defending borders, Azad appealed to the people to maintain brotherhood and harmony among the communities for a strong nation.

“As J&K shares borders with China and Pakistan”, Azad said, “We should be strong and united by maintaining peace and brotherhood. United, we can fight with the enemy of the nation.”