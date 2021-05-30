All India Services Officers condole demise

The All India Services Officers, J&K Cadre, deeply condoled the demise of RK Jerath, former Vigilance Commissioner J&K who passed away at Narayana Hospital.

The deceased was an IAS officer of 1980 batch.

In a condolence message, the officers said: “The sudden and untimely passing away of Dr Ravi Kulbhushan Jerath, IAS (Retd) has come as a shock to all his erstwhile colleagues and friends from All India Services, who served with him in Jammu & Kashmir.”

“It is sad that despite braving the Covid19 complications for several days he lost the battle of life and has left us all in grief. We don’t find enough words to express our sorrow. We stand together with his family in this difficult period. We pray to the Almighty to give enough strength to them to bear this irreparable loss,” the message read.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family. We all fondly recall our long association with Dr Jerath and remember him as a very simple, down to earth and humble person, dignified in his conduct and always willing to lend a helping hand to the needy,” it said.

“Most of us had the good fortune of interacting with him socially and enjoying his sense of humour, company and hospitality. We shall all miss him. Dr Jerath was a great asset to the State Administration during very testing times while serving in various capacities and post-retirement as the State Vigilance Commissioner,” it said.

“His book as an insider on Public Administration in India was well received for its plain speaking and objectivity. His sudden departure is a great loss to us personally and to the civil society. We pray that the departed soul rests in peace.”