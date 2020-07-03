All Kashmir districts except B'pora classified as red-zones

All districts of Kashmir excluding Bandipora have been kept in the category of red zones by the J&K Government in view of spike in covid cases. Ramban district of Jammu division has been also declared as red zone.

A review of the covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir was taken Friday by the Chairperson, State Executive Committee, B.V.R Subrahmanyam with the Financial Commissioner Health and Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The overall situation was assessed in Jammu and Kashmir, while the trend of new cases particularly the recent spike in new cases in view of the continuous movement of the stranded persons and travelers to J&K, between districts and divisions, was reviewed, according to the officials.

The districts were classified as red-zones, orange zones and green zones for the implementation of the lockdown from July 4.

“They reviewed the risk perception of the health department in each district, and insisted on the need to control further spread of the covid situation in J&K,” according to the officials.

Following the review, the Kashmir division’s all districts were classified as red zones excluding Bandipora. Jammu division’s only one district i.e. Ramban, continues to be categorised as red-zone. Similarly, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu were classified as orange zones. Two districts of Chenab Valley including Doda and Kishtwar were classified as green zones. Meanwhile, Lakhanpur continue to be classified as containment zone (red-zone) on the Jammu-Pathankot highway with a 500 meter buffer.

The categorisation of districts into red, orange and green zones will be followed for the purpose of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts as per a separate order to be issued by the State Executive Committee.

This classification of districts will be reviewed periodically by the Government.

HOTELS ALLOWED TO OPEN AT FULL CAPACITY:

The Government has ordered that the religious places will continue to remain closed till further orders. Restaurants can also operate for dining up to 50 percent cap; hotels can open at full capacity, intra-district taxis, maxi-cabs permitted in entire J&K.

The government has imposed curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM, and no inter-state or inter-province movement is permitted without permission.

All cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment, parks, spas, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.

All type of gathering like social, political, sports, entertainment, academics, cultural, religious functions and religious places of workshops will also be closed for public till further orders.

No movement of individuals for all non-essential activities during night curfew time is allowed. Persons above 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below 10 years-of-age will stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements or for health purposes.

In red zones, 50 percent shops will be allowed to open in markets, no parking allowed on the road in bazaars, and people have been appealed to follow social distancing.

Sports activities permitted without spectators in urban areas, only 50 percent taxis, maxi-cabs and cab-aggregators in a district are to be allowed to play on a given day, the arrangements for will be decided by the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district.

Complete prohibition on movement of individuals on inter-district from green-orange zones on one side and red districts on the other, between two red districts, and crossing of red-districts.

Inter-district public passenger transport vehicles will be run by the J&K State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) with up to 2/3rd seating capacity for buses and upto 50 percent seating capacity for mini-buses on routes to be notified by the transport department.