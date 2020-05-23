All returnees to be quarantined: Govt



Mandating administrative quarantine of two weeks till tested negative, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered that all the passengers returning to the Union Territory by any mode of transport will have to compulsorily undergo Covid19 testing.

“All passengers coming to Union Territory whether by road, rail or air will have to compulsorily undergo RTPCR test,” reads the order issued by the member secretary, State Executive Committee.

After Covid testing, the incoming people will also have to undergo administrative quarantine till the test report comes negative, and then, they will be released for home quarantine. In case their test report comes positive, they will be sent to the Covid hospital for recovery and treatment, according to the order.

Since flights are resuming their operations from May 25, all returnees will go for administrative quarantine for 14 days till the test report is negative