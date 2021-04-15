All schools, coaching centres to remain closed till April 30

The J&K government on Thursday extended the closure of all schools till April 30 amid spike in the COVID-19 positive cases across J&K. It also ordered closure of all coaching centres for this time.

An order in this regard came to be issued by State Disaster Management Authority after taking a detailed review of the current COVID situation in J&K with the Financial Commissioner Health, Administrative Secretary School Education, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir division.

“The meeting assessed the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in J&K and the continuing trend of spike in the number of daily reported cases of infection in some districts of J&K,” it said.

“On basis of this assessment, the State Executive Committee . . . orders that all schools in J&K UT shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus in-person education to the students of all classes up to and including Class 12 till April 30,” the order reads.

Meanwhile, the J&K government has ordered cancellation of J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) exams of remaining subjects of class 10th students in Jammu division. The government has postponed the class 12th exams as well.

The announcement was made by the office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) on Thursday in view of rising cases of COVID-19. “The promotion of class 10th students to class 11th will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment,” the office of J&K LG tweeted.

“In case of ongoing class 12th exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month,” the office of J&K LG informed.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Jammu University also postponed all the exams till April 20. “The exams have been postponed due to prevailing unavoidable circumstances and the fresh dates of the deferred exams will be notified later,” reads a notice issued by deputy registrar exams.

However, the University has notified that MBBS Pre-Final Professional Examination (Regular) Session April, 2021, BDS 1st Professional Examination (Regular) Session April, 2021, BAMS 3rd Professional Examination (Regular) Session April, 2021will be conducted at the exam halls of the Government Medical College Jammu instead of already notified venue as per the Date Sheet.

“The timings of the examination shall remain the same,” the notification reads.

Meanwhile, the Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) ordered for closure of all private coaching institutes in Jammu division in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.