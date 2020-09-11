Alleged Shopian fake encounter | As DNA report is delayed, families seek LG's intervention

The three Rajouri families who said their children were killed by security forces in an alleged fake encounter in Shopian in July this year

have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to intervene and ensure justice to them.

In a fervent written appeal, the families have said that they wanted bodies of their wards so that they can give them a decent burial.

On the basis of photographs that the family of the trio came across on social media – identified as Ibrar Ahmad (20), Imtiyaz Ahmad (25) and Ibrar Ahmad (17) of Rajouri – they have alleged that the three unidentified “militants” the army said it killed in a gunfight at Shopian on July 18, were, in fact, their innocent children.

They have also said that DNA samples were collected from the families for matching with the bodies and they were promised results in 15 days. However they are waiting for it for more than a month.

The families have further said that they rendered sacrifices for the country and many of their family members are still serving in the army, some even took part in the Kargil War.

“Now we are demanding an impartial and fair inquiry into the killings as well as DNA reports so that things can be made public,” reads the appeal. “We are very much hopeful that your good self will personally intervene in this matter and ensure justice to us.”

On August 9, the families of the three Rajouri residents had gone to a local police post with a missing report that they last spoke to their kin on July 17, a day ahead of the alleged fake encounter. The missing persons complaint was lodged on August 10.

Soon after social media outrage, the Army ordered a Court of Inquiry into the alleged fake encounter on 18th July.

Police too had started an investigation. The Greater Kashmir spoke to both Army and Police who said investigation was underway. “Any disclosure will hamper investigations,” they said.