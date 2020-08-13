Alleged Shopian fake encounter | DNA samples of families collected in Rajouri

The DNA samples of family members of three boys of Rajouri who are missing post July 18 Shopian encounter were collected in Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri by a police investigation team from Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Three boys, Mohammad Imtiyaz and Ibrar Ahmed, both resident of Kathuni mohalla of Dharsakri village of Rajouri and Mohammad Ibrar resident of Tarkassi village of Rajouri, left their homes for working as laborers in Kashmir’s Shopian and went out of contact with their families after July 17 late evening.

Missing reports have also been lodged by the families in local police station here in Rajouri’s Peeri whereas social media reports are abuzz with claims that all three boys were killed in a fake encounter that took place in Aishmpora area of Shopian on July 18 morning.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a team of police investigating the case reached

Rajouri and met officers of police and civil administration at district headquarter where members of all three families were called already.

Official sources said that the investigation team recorded statements of some family members that especially included their days of leaving from home to Shopian.

“Later family members were taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where their DNA samples were taken,” sources said.

The official sources said that total six DNA samples have been taken that include samples of parents of Mohammad Imtiyaz son of Mohammad Yousaf, Ibrar Ahmed son of Sabar Hussain and samples of brother and mother of Ibrar Ahmed son of Bagha Khan.

District Magistrate Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, said that an investigation team of police approached district administration for facilitating the collection of DNA samples of family members of three missing youth after which a magistrate was appointed and samples were collected in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

“Our role was to facilitate DNA sampling only as it is the investigation team of Kashmir police which is probing the matter,” the DM added.