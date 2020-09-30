Altaf Bukhari demands protection of land rights for J&K residents

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday urged the government of India to come up with a “foolproof domicile law” for protection of land rights for the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.

Addressing a party meeting at The Bund in Lal Chowk, here, Bukhari said that though appreciable but there is still a need to address some “anomalies” with regard to qualifying period in the modified version of Domicile law for jobs so as to make it immune to any judicial review, a party handout said.

He, according to the statement, said that the Apni Party will pursue vigorously for the Domicile rights on land for the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. “Apni Party is committed to ensure that all the permanent residents of J&K get their full rights reserved on all types of land and immovable properties in the shape of a comprehensive domicile law on lands,” he remarked.

The meeting was attended by Ghulam Hassan Mir, Senior Vice President, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas vice president, general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, provincial president Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Javid Baig spokesman, provincial vice president Jagmohan Singh Raina, Noor Mohammad Sheikh district president Srinagar, district president Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather and district president Baramulla Shoaib Lone.

Party’s senior leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir besides other party leaders Abdul Majid Padder, Raja Manzoor, Ghulam Mohammad Bhawan, Javed Ahmad Mirchal, Muntazir Mohi-u-Din, Syed Farooq Andrabi, Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Mudasir Ahmad Khan, Irfan Naqib, Nazir Ahmad Wani (Dailgami), Mushtaq Ahmad Ganaie, Dr. Mir Samiullah, Syed Showkat Gayoor, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Imad Rafi Mir, Javid Ahmad Mir, Aijaz Ahmad Rather, Jeelani Kumar, Abdul Rashid Haroon, Mir Tajamul Ishfaq, Muzaffar Hussain Reshi, Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Khurshid Ahmad Malik, Abdul Rashid Bhat, Mohsin Zaffar Shah, Mohammad Yaseen and Mohammad Shafi Mir also joined the meeting.

Referring to the suffering of people across J&K, Bukhari said that there is a huge disconnect between people and the administration. “Since there is no popular government in place which could have been accountable before the public, most of the bureaucrats are callous and are hardly bothered about miseries of the people.”

Bukhari said that people have realized that an elected government, however worse it may be, “is still better than the Governor’s rule.”

Bukhari reiterated his demand for restoration of statehood and release of all political detainees for making a conducive atmosphere in J&K. “Statehood is essential to address the woes of people who feel more alienated with the Governor rule. The government of India should not only restore the statehood but initiate a democratic process to address this growing disenchantment among the people,” he demanded.

He expressed deep concern on the rising number of deaths due to COVID and urged the J&K government to address the mismanagement of patients in hospitals especially in Jammu region. “The government should ensure round the clock oxygen supplies as a significant number of deaths are reported to due to lack of oxygen supplies,” he added.

Speaking on the recent economic package of Rs 1350 Cr, Bukhari termed it as a good beginning but sought liberal funding for the revival of shattered economy in J&K. Similarly, he demanded immediate implementation of government policy on regularization of daily wagers, casual workers, consolidated, contingency paid, ITI trained, NHM, NYC, HDF and ad hoc employees recruited by previous regimes.

Bukhari also demanded adequate compensation including jobs for three Rajouri families and punishment to guilty and immediate conclusion of probe in Sopore incident in a transparent manner so as to address the alienation among the people, the statement said.

He also demanded a revised and comprehensive policy for ensuring protection of minor mineral rights for residents of J&K. Bukhari urged the government to chalk out a comprehensive policy to ensure the basic rights of permanent residents of J&K on their natural resources. He was referring to the plight of lakhs of families associated with the mining activities across J&K.

Emphasizing the importance of regional road connectivity in revival of economy, Bukhari stressed on opening of all regional connectivity links including Kishtawar-Sinthan road and Mughal Road besides keeping Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open for round the clock movement of people particularly fruit and vegetable laden trucks.

He also called on the J&K government to ensure availability of buffer stock of essential commodities, ration, fuel, LPG and electricity transformers, conductor wires, poles etc in Kashmir Valley for the coming winter.

During the course of meeting almost all the leaders spoke on various issues and problems faced by the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting passed a number of resolutions urging the government of India to address these issues. The resolutions demanded: Restoration of Statehood; Domicile Rights on Land and Jobs; Release of Detainees; Regularization of Daily wagers; Comprehensive Policy for geology and mining rights; Revival of Tourism and its allied industrial sectors; National Highway and Regional Connectivity within J&K; Creation of buffer stock for winter; Zero Tolerance for Human Rights violations; Mismanagement of COVID-19; Welfare of Pandit community; Withdraw the income slab for reservation to Pahari tribe and Construction of Bunkers in forward areas.