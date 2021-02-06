Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 7, 2021, 1:14 AM

Altaf Bukhari extends gratitude to people

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people “who gave chance to the party to serve them through district development councils in district Srinagar and Shopian so far.”

Addressing the media at party office in Lal Chowk in presence of Malik Aftab, the newly elected DDC Chairperson for district Srinagar and Bilal Ahmad Vice- Chairperson, Bukhari described their win as the success of people who reposed their trust and confidence in Apni Party.

He observed that the elected chairpersons of DDC Srinagar and other districts represent a new thought that focuses on the empowerment of the people at the grassroots level.

“This is a new generation of leadership that has emerged from among the people. They don’t have any political godfathers or dynastic legacies behind them. Apni Party believes in real empowerment of the people of J&K and that is why I am happy that this new leadership has been given a chance to bring a paradigm shift in the local politics,” he remarked.

Bukhari impressed upon the newly elected Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons to put in their best to fulfill their promises made with the people at the election time. “I would like to urge all these young leaders to work tirelessly for mitigation of sufferings of the people which forms the core agenda of Apni Party,” he added.

Chairperson DDC Srinagar Malik Aftab pledged to work for the welfare of the people in district Srinagar. He said that he will work jointly with all the members of DDC irrespective of their political affiliations for the betterment of the people. “My first priority would be to provide hassle free basic amenities to all the localities in district Srinagar falling under the DDC jurisdiction,” he remarked.

He thanked the people for giving him a chance to serve them through the means of district development council. “I would also like to thank Apni Party president and its leadership for reposing trust and confidence in me and my colleagues which ensured our win in these elections,” he added.

