Altaf Bukhari reiterates demand for J&K's statehood

Reiterating its demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, president J&K Apni Party (JKAP) Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today said the people of both regions (Kashmir and Jammu) want protection of jobs and land.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir regions want protection of their jobs and land after the August 5, 2019 decision. Both the regions have suffered and they want the government of India restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Altaf Bukhari.

Bukhari was speaking with the youth who joined JKAP in large numbers and expressed faith in its policies and agenda, a party handout said.

Prominent among those who joined the party included Sahil Mahajan son of senior Congress leader late Sneh Gupta and nephew of former Member Parliament of Congress Party late Janak Raj Gupta.

Others who joined the party are: Sidharth Dhar, Jagdish Raj, Sanjay Bhat, Mehraj Akbar, Ratul Gadroo, MP Thakur, Kuldeep Singh, Sanjay Khoura, Avinash Khajuria, Sunil Verma, Madan Manhas, Sanjay Banotra, and Ankur Sethi.

“With enthusiasm among youth, we will surely succeed in restoration of the statehood to J&K in the interest of its people,” Bukhari added.

He said: “We are not a traditional party. We are a party to unite people of Jammu with the people of Kashmir valley. Jammu and Kashmir have equal demands like protection of jobs, land and equitable development.”

Welcoming the people from Other Backward Class (OBC) into the party fold, Bukhari said “the OBC people were used by the other political parties in the last seven decades. However, we will fight for their rights because they are a neglected section of the society.”

“From OBC, JKAP leaders Bodh Raj Bhagat and Madan Lal Chalotra facilitated joining in the Party in presence of President Altaf Bukhari. Those Panchayat Members who joined J&K Apni Party include Pardeep Kumar, Sudesh Kumar, Mohan Singh, Gyan Singh, Madan Lal, Rattan Lal, Bal Krishan and others. The joining was also facilitated by JKAP leader Shanker Singh Chib.

“Besides, Jagdish Raj, Lakhan Pal, Jagdev Raj Mehra, Mangal Dass Verma, Madan Lal Chargotra, Laba Ram, Darshan Kumar, Deepak Salaria, Sandeep Salaria, Manjot Verma among others also joined the Party.

“The Provincial President of Jammu, and Former Minister Manjit Singh welcomed them into the Party fold and assured that the party will fight for their implementation of all the reservation rights of the OBC people in J&K,” the statement said.

On this occasion, Manjit Singh demanded implementation of 27% reservation for the OBC people in Jammu and Kashmir like in the rest of the states in the country.

Meanwhile, Choudhary Shabir Kholi led youth including Raman Deep Singh, Romi Sharma, Akhtar Choudhary, Asif Malik, Raajveer Singh and Daman Singh among others. Sarpanch of Bonjwan, Kishtwar, Mohammed Ali along with other supporters joined JKAP.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include senior leader Mohammed Dilawar Mir, JKAP Vice President Usman Majeed, General Secretary Vijay Bakaya, General Secretary Vikram Malhotra, Jammu Provincial President Manjit Singh, Provincial Vice President Syed Asgar Ali, Provincial President Jammu, Women Wing Namrta Sharma, Abhay Bakaya, Gourav Kapoor, Ajaz Kazmi, Raqeeq Ahmed Khan, Vajinder Singh, Joginder Singh and others.