Altaf Bukhari seeks impartial probe

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday sought an impartial and time bound probe to unearth the mystery behind the disappearance of three poor labourers of Rajouri district.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order a high level probe into the disappearance of three labourers whose whereabouts are unknown since July 17.

“The Lt. Governor led government in J&K is expected to order and pursue a serious, impartial and transparent investigation that leaves no stone unturned in finding out what happened to these three poor labourers who have lost contact with their families since July 17. The truth behind their missing must be unearthed as quickly as possible,” he remarked. The JKAP president hoped that the government will assign the probe to some sitting judge who can lead the investigations while taking all the factors into consideration. Bukhari expressed solidarity with the families of these three missing labourers and assured them of all possible help in tracing the whereabouts of their loved ones.