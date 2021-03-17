Altaf Bukhari welcomes 'more leaders joining political process'

Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said that more leaders and their parties joining the political process was a welcome step.

Addressing a press conference at his party office, Bukhari made these comments while responding to former People’s Democratic Party patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig joining the Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference on Wednesday. “It is a process which will keep on growing and it is good that as many political parties and leaders join the political process” Bukhari said.

However, Bukhari said the Apni Party was the first party to break the “political lull” in Jammu and Kashmir after the Government of India scrapped the special constitutional status of J&K on August 5, 2019. “ I will not shy away from taking the credit that when the political environment had come to a standstill, Apni Party came forward and reassured the people that their voices will be heard,” Bukhari said. He said the Apni Party will continue to raise the issues of common people. “Being a political party it is our duty to raise issues and try to get them resolved.”

Taking a dig at other political parties for their “inaction” in raising issues concerning common people, Bukhari said: “Rest of our friends have maintained a silence over issues related to people. The media should appreciate that our party has started taking up all sorts of issues in all its seriousness,” Bukhari said. He said the Apni Party was raising issues such as rights of consumers over availability of ration and mutton, adding, “If it is turned as politics then let it be”.