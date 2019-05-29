Amarnath Yatra 2019 | Governor launches on-line registration for pilgrims

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), on Wednesday launched the on-line registration facility for the intending Amarnath yatris.

An official spokesman said that the online registration service was launched in presence of Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor and Chief Executive Officer, SASB at Raj Bhavan here.

Others who were present on the occasion included Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer; Verinder Slathia, Dy. Chief Executive Officer; Baiju Ubbott Scientist-D, NIC; Sideshwar Bhagat, Scientist-B, NIC and other SASB officers.

Umang Narula, informed that this pilot project for on-line registration of intending pilgrims has been launched on the directions o the members of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board. The decision to strat this facility was taken during the 36th Board Meeting held on 7 March 2019. He informed that this facility of on-line registration has been developed with NIC’s support under the supervision of Abhay Kumar, SIO, NIC for the forthcoming pilgrimage commencing from July 1 2019.

The on-line registration will be available to 500 intending pilgrims per day from both routes i.e. 250 from Pahalgam and 250 from the Baltal. For availing on-line registration facility intending pilgrim will have to upload Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued by the doctor/ hospitals nominated by the State/ UT Governments along with fee of Rs. 200 per person. Computer generated yatra slips (in triplicate) with QR Code and Bar Code, along with CHC in original will have to be presented at Access Control Gates at Domel/ Chandanwari, without which no one will be allowed to proceed further.

As a new initiative, Shrine Board is introducing QR Coding/ Bar Coding of Yatra Permit Forms (YPFs). The QR Code in linked with yatri’s database including mobile number. The YPF with QR Code will be scanned at both Access Control Gates Domel & Chandanwari and intermediate camps. This will help in enumeration of yatris and their tracking on real time basis. For detailed procedure of On-line Registration, a link has been given on the SASB website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com , by NIC.

The Shrine Board will closely monitor this pilot project of on-line registration and strive to make it successful so that on-line registration of pilgrims could be increased in future.