Amarnath Yatra: Lt Governor reviews preparedness

Lt Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, today reviewed the preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra 2020.

An official statement said that though the decision regarding the Yatra shall be taken “appropriately” in due course of time, the Lt Governor who is also chairman, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), stressed for ensuring all basic preparations including health, infrastructure, ration/LPG supply, power, drinking water, security arrangements, telecommunication, disaster management, etc.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor was briefed by Bipul Pathak, CEO, SASB, that the camp at cave shrine is already established and the snow clearance work is completed.

The base camp Baltal and the Neelgrath helipad are likely to be ready within next week, the statement said.

The CEO, according to the statement, further informed that the SASB is making arrangements for the live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti with Doordarshan.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor gave a detailed presentation on arrangements done by various departments.

He informed that 80% of the work on Baltal track is done. “Five out of seven bridges are launched, verification of service providers by police has been done and they are ready to be deployed,” he said.

“A new helipad at Lower Cave (1.2 km short of the Holy Cave) is being constructed by Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) for which the Lt Governor asked to get it ready by 30 June 2020,” the statement said.

Khan further informed the meeting that the requisite arrangements by various line departments are underway and the ground level staff will be mobilized within couple of days.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary asked the SASB and Tourism Department (nodal departments for the Yatra) to put in place all the facilities/arrangements required for the Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor further directed that all the rituals with morning and evening Pooja/ Arti shall take place at the Holy Cave with effect from 5 July (Vyas Poornima) to 3 August (Raksha Bandhan). He exhorted upon all the officers to put in their best efforts to make the arrangements ready for the Yatra and appreciated the work already done.

The meeting was attended by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Bipul Pathak, CEO, SASB; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department; and Anup Kumar Soni, Additional CEO, SASB.