Amit Kumar posted as DIG Central Kashmir Range

Home Department today ordered transfer and posting of 22 police officers including two IPS.

As per an order issued by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Incharge DIG Armed Jammu, Amit Kumar, IPS (JK: 2006) has been transferred and posted as Incharge DIG Central Kashmir Range, against an available vacancy.

Sandeep Gupta, IPS (JK: 2015), awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as SP North Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

CO JKAP 8th Battalion, Shiv Kumar Sharma, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Traffic City, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Principal PTS Manigam, Sohail Munawar Mir, has been transferred and posted as SSP CID SB Kashmir, vice Shokat Hussain Shah.

SSP SSG Zahid Nasim Manhas has been transferred and posted as CO 1st Border Battalion Jammu, against an available vacancy.

SSP Zubair Ahmed Khan, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as CO, IRP 6th Battalion, vice Yougal Kumar Manhas.

SSP, CID, SB Jammu, Randeep Kumar has been transferred and posted as SSP, SSG, vice Zahid Nasim Manhas.

SSP, CID, SB, Kashmir, Shokat Hussain Shah, has been transferred and posted as Principal ITS Manigam, vice Sohail Munawar Mir.

CO IRP 6th Battalion, Yougai Kumar Manhas, has been transferred and posted as SSP (Tech), CID Headquarters, vice Paramvir Singh.

SP, SSG Rohit Baskotra has been transferred and posted as SSP, CID SB Jammu, vice Randeep Kumar.

SP Amit Gupta, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as CO, IRP 16lh Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Additional SP Rural Jammu, Suram Singh, has been transferred and posted as CO, JKAP 6th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

SP (Tech) CID Headquarters Paramvir Singh, shall report to Home Department for further posting.

Additional SP CID SB Jammu, Prabh Dayal Sharma, has been transferred and posted as Deputy CO, IRP 15th Battalion against an available vacancy.

Deputy CO JKAP 8th Battalion Sanjay Sharma has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Rural, Jammu, vice Suram Singh.

SP Sheikh Faisal Qayoom, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as SP, SSG vice Rohit Baskotra.

Additional SP Ramban Sanjay Parihar has been transferred and posted as Additional SP CID SB, Jammu, vice Prabh Dayal Sharma.

Deputy CO IRP 15lh Bn, Rajni Sharma has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Ramban, vice Sanjay Parihar.

SP Shabir Ahmad, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Deputy CO JKAP 5th Battalion against an available vacancy.

SP Surinder Kumar, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Deputy CO 1RP 24th Battalion against an available vacancy.

SP, Ravail Singh, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy CO JKAP 8th Battalion vice Sanjay Sharma.

SP, Pran Nath Pandita, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Staff Officer to Additional DGP CID, J&K. One post of SP from overall reserves is attached with CID headquarters for the purpose of drawing his salary.

Two IAS officers get Super Time Scale

The General Administration Department today promoted two IAS officers including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to Super Time Scale and another IAS to Senior Time Scale.

As per the order, Mandeep Kaur (IAS JK: 2004), and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondarao Pole (JK: 2004), have been promoted to the Super Time Scale of IAS (Level-4 of pay matrix) with effect from January 1, 2020.

These officers will undergo mid career phase-IV training as and when deputed by the Government of India. They will have to pass the departmental probationer examination within one year.

Meanwhile, the promotion of Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, IAS (JK:2016) to the Senior Time Scale of IAS (level-11 of pay matrix) has been ordered with effect from January 1, 2020. Suse shall also have to pass the departmental examination within one year.

Meanwhile, GAD also granted selection grade in favour of the members of Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat’s gazetted service-I, service-II and Jammu and Kashmir Private Secretaries to Heads of Departments Gazetted Services.

Six officers who have been granted selection grade include Nisar Ahmed Wani, Mohammed Ayub Dar, Phoola Raina, and Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat (J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service -1 (Under Secretaries), Syed Shamim Rizvi of J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II (Private Secretaries), and Sanjeev Sharma of J&K Private Secretaries to Head of Departments Cadre (Gazetted) Services.