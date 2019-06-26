Amit Shah arrives in Kashmir for 2-day visit

With his focus on Jammu and Kashmir’s development and the smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday along with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and a team of special secretaries and secretaries.

This is Shah’s maiden two-day visit to Kashmir as Home Minister. He was sworn in on June 1 in New Delhi and inducted into the Prime Minister Narendera Modi-led cabinet, replacing Rajnath Singh who was assigned Defence Ministry.

The Home Minister was received at the technical airport Srinagar by Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam, all four advisors to the Governor, Director General of Police (J&K) Dibagh Singh and other senior officials of security agencies.

After his arrival, Shah chaired two back-to-back review meetings at the SKICC.

The first review was about the security scenario in which he was briefed about the preparations put in place for the annual Amarnath Yatra commencing on July 1. The second meeting was about the review of developmental schemes and various projects sponsored by the Government of India.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place for Shah’s visit. All roads leading to the SKICC were sealed and no vehicular traffic was allowed to ply on the Dalgate-Nishat stretch. The traffic department had issued an advisory and suggested alternate routes to commuters.

An official in the union Home Ministry told Greater Kashmir that Shah was keen on development of J&K and he reviewed the pace and status of all major and even some smaller developmental projects.

“Development has been on top of Home Minister’s agenda. He has made it clear that he will be constantly monitoring the progress on developmental projects to be taken up or already underway in the state,” he added.

Shah is scheduled to pay obeisance at the cave shrine on Thursday. He is also scheduled to address BJP’s core group members and a joint delegation of more than 40 sarpanchs and panchs at the SKICC.