Amit Shah arriving today for 2-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving on a two-day visit to Kashmir on Wednesday.

During his Kashmir tour, Shah will visit cave-shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayan mountain range in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, besides chairing a meeting of security grid Srinagar on Wednesday.

On the second day of his visit on Thursday, Shah is scheduled to meet BJP’s core group members, a delegation of sarpanchs and panchs, and several other delegations, a source privy to the Home Minister’s itinerary told Greater Kashmir.

The Home Minister, who was earlier, scheduled to visit Kashmir on June 30, decided to advance his trip given his engagements in the wake of presentation of budget in the Parliament.

This will be the first visit by Shah as Home Minister to Kashmir, since he was sworn in the newly formed union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 in New Delhi.

“Yes, the Home Minister is arriving in Kashmir tomorrow for two days,” a security officer said.

“All the necessary security arrangements have been put in place for his smooth visit. Security grid has been put in alert mode and a tight vigil is being maintained on all the crucial road links across Kashmir, especially Srinagar.”

A BJP leader, privy to the Home Minister’s itinerary plan, said that Shah will arrive in Kashmir in the morning and straightaway fly to the cave-shrine of Amarnath in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. “He will pay obeisance at the cave-shrine that houses the Shiva-lingam, perform Darshan and also participate in special Pooja,” the leader said.

He said that Shah will fly to Srinagar after performing the Darshan at the cave-shrine.

A security expert, wishing not to be named said that Shah will be chairing a high level security meet at SKICC on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar (on Wednesday afternoon).

“All the heads of various security agencies have been directed to mark their presence in the meeting. First he will have a detailed review of the security plan for the Amarnath Yatra commencing on July 1, to be followed by an overall review of the situation that includes infiltration, anti-militancy operations, and law and order scenario,” the expert said.

He said the security officials have prepared two power point presentations for the Home Minister—one on the security preparedness for Amarnath pilgrimage and the second one on the overall security scenario in Kashmir.

According to another BJP leader, on Thursday, the Home Minister will meet the BJP’s core group members from J&K and exchange ideas with them.

“He will also meet a joint delegation of Sarpanchs and Panchs and also few delegations of youth and civil society activists,” he said.

“Shah will also meet Governor S P Malik separately.”

The Home Minister, according to a source, is likely to address media on Thursday before flying back to New Delhi.