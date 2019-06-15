Amit Shah to visit Kashmir on June 30 for Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Minister and BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 30 to pay obeisance at the Shri Amarnath Shrine in Kashmir.

This would be Amit Shah’s first visit to the state after winning parliament election and taking charge of Union Home Ministry.

BJP state general secretary (organization) Ashok Kaul confirmed that Amit Shah is coming on June 30 to perform darshan at Amarnath Cave.

A senior BJP leader said: “Shah will perform traditional Pooja at Amarnath cave and later review the security situation in the Valley. During the visit he would be briefed about the security situation in Kashmir, particularly the drills carried out for safety of Amarnath pilgrims.”

BJP’s State Working Committee, which met here under the chairmanship of party’s National Vice-President and J&K in-charge AvinashRai Khanna, also informed party leaders about Shah’s visit besides discussing party’s roadmap for upcoming Assembly elections and its membership drive.

The senior leader said that BJP national president also met senior functionaries for strengthening the party and bolster its prospects in the Assembly elections.

Another senior party leader said the SWC was informed that the party would also be launching a massive membership drive in July to increase the number by at least 20 per cent.

“Our minimum target is 20 per cent more members but we are aiming for a higher number,” he said.

Interacting with the media, Khanna said, “Whenever Assembly elections are held in the state, BJP will form a government and the next Chief Minister would be form our party.”

“We had given the slogan of 44 plus in 2014 but after 2019 LokSabha elections this slogan has become a reality. Party led on all segment in Jammu province and also in Uri and Tral constituencies of Kashmir beside a clean sweep in Ladakh,” Khanna said.

“The BJP has all the permutations and combinations to form the next government in the state without support of anybody else,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at opponents, he said, “PDP is on the path of destruction, National Conference is shrinking and present in a few districts of Kashmir and Congress has become non-existent entity. So nobody would be able to stop the winning spree of BJP.”