Amnesty reacts to killing of minor in Bijbehara shootout

Amnesty International India today reacted sharply to the death of a minor boy during a militant attack in Anantnag district.

In a statement, Avinash Kumar, Executive Director, Amnesty International India, said: “The unlawful killing of a child shows utter contempt for human life and the fundamental principles of humanity. The authorities must investigate this incident and must bring the perpetrators to justice. Killing of civilians can never be justified under any circumstances and is in violation of Article 3 of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949. Armed groups have an international legal obligation to respect fundamental rights.”

At around 12 noon on Friday, in an attack on the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, one CRPF personnel and a minor boy were injured. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared both of them dead.