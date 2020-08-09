Another doctor loses battle against COVID19

A COVID19 positive doctor who was working at a designated hospital died on Sunday while 10 others lost life to the viral infection which has claimed 474 lives in J&K till date.

The 48-year old doctor from Konibal in Pampore Pulwama was working as a medical officer at District Hospital Pulwama. He tested positive for COVID19 on 23 July after developing symptoms of the viral disease following which he was admitted to SKIMS Soura. The doctor had bilateral pneumonia and was unable to maintain oxygen saturation, a doctor at SKIMS said. He said the medico fought the infection for 16 days but finally lost the battle Sunday morning. He died at 5: 30 am.

He is the second doctor in Kashmir to have lost life to COVID19. Earlier on 28 July, a doctor from Sumbal Bandipora, who was working at a primary health center in the district, died due to complications caused by the viral illness.

Meanwhile 10 other people, 9 of them from Kashmir division also died due to COVID19. All of these were aged over 60 years.

An 85 year old woman from Buchpora area of Srinagar died at SKISM late night on Saturday, a doctor said. Another Srinagar resident, a 65 year man from Lal Bazar also died at SKIMS Soura this morning, a doctor said. He said a 65 year old woman from Tangmarg Baramulla also died at the same hospital today. In addition another Baramulla resident (Sopore), also 65 year old, also died at the Institute. All the three had been admitted with pneumonia in both lungs while two of them were suffering from comorbidities, the doctor said.

At SMHS Hospital, a 65 year old from Pattan Baramulla lost life late Saturday night, hours after admission to the hospital. Sunday evening, a 50 year old woman from Basoo Tral in Pulwama district also died two days after admission.

A 60 year old woman from Matalhama Kulgam, who was admitted at SKIMS MC Hospital (JVC) on 06 August, died today. The patient was severely sick when referred, a doctor at the hospital said. The hospital saw another death hours later when a 70 year old resident of Magam Budgam died 10 days after admission. He was suffering from cancer, the doctor said.

At GMC Anantnag, a 70 year old woman from Bijbehara died late Saturday night. She was admitted on Friday, an official said.

In Jammu division, a 63 year old man, diabetic, died at Chest Diseases Hospital today.