Another tourist dies of Covid in Srinagar hospital

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 442 new COVID19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the details shared by the health department, among the 442 cases, 89 were travellers who had come from outside J&K.

Officials informed that two persons died due to COVID19 infection in Kashmir division, while no death was reported in Jammu division on Monday.

As per the media bulletin, 162 cases were reported from Jammu Division and 280 from Kashmir, taking the overall infection tally to 133454 in the J&K. In the last five days, J&K has reported 2494 positive cases. On Sunday J&K reported its highest spike of 573 cases in this year.

Srinagar has again reported the highest number of cases. The summer capital has recorded 141 cases, Baramulla 47, Budgam 19, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 21, Anantnag 9, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 21, Shopian 3, Jammu 97, Udhampur 14, Rajouri 5, Doda 0, Kathua 8, Samba 2, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 6, Ramban 0 and Reasi 29.

The number of active positive cases has gone above the 4000 mark. There are 4154 active cases—1024 in Jammu and 3130 in Kashmir. The death toll due to the virus has touched 2010, of which 741 fatalities were reported in Jammu and 1269 in Kashmir.

Moreover, 241 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—60 from Jammu Division and 181 from Kashmir Division, taking the number of people who have recovered so far to 127290.

Meanwhile according to health department officials a 60-year-old tourist from Gujarat died due to Covid-19 at a hospital on Sunday. As per his case history he was admitted in hospital on April 2 after testing positive.

“While on arrival he was tested negative at Airport, a day after testing negative on arrival at airport, he was later tested positive and was suffering from severe Covid-19 pneumonia.”

It is the second death of tourists reported due to COVID in the last few weeks in Kashmir division.

“Various other states have started allowing only tourists and travellers who have negative RT-PCR reports instead of Rapid antigen tests. It would be better if the J&K also followed suit and made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory,” said a senior health department official.

According to the health officials, with increase in cases the occupancy in hospitals has witnessed an increase.

As per the official details, that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 989 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 101 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1330 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 73 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2319 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 174 vacant beds in Jammu and Kashmir.