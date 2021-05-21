Front Page, Today's Paper
GKNN
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 2:04 AM

Anti-Terrorism Day observed at Raj Bhavan

GKNN
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 2:04 AM
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administers Anti-Terrorism pledge to Officials, Staff members of Raj Bhavan
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administers Anti-Terrorism pledge to Officials, Staff members of Raj Bhavan

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today administered the Anti-Terrorism Pledge to the officials and staff members of the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat here at Raj Bhavan to mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day.

Special Security Force’s (SSF) personnel also read out the Anti-Terrorism Pledge on the occasion.

Trending News
GK File/Aman Farooq

Opening vaccination for multiple age groups created scarcity: SII

Handwara road not repaired since winter

Representational Photo

Government re-designates post of Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly as Secretary General

PSC draws flak over 'ambiguous' recruitment notification of Cooperative posts

“Terrorism is the biggest enemy of humanity which must be opposed in all forms and manifestations. Violence can never be the answer, and peace is the only way towards prosperity and progress. It is high time we joined our efforts to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values,” observed the Lt Governor. “Let us all reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold the country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance by promoting peace, unity, social harmony; creating a better understanding among one-another, and educating our younger generation about universal brotherhood”, the Lt Governor added. The objective of observing Anti-Terrorism Day every year is to generate awareness amongst all sections of the society about the alarming impact of terrorism and violence on humanity. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, was also present on the occasion.

The text of the pledge reads as under:

“We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.”

Related News