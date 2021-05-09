Any laxity ahead of Eid can cost dearly, doctors caution

Doctors in Kashmir have cautioned the general public against any “laxity” by them ahead of Eid, which they said could cost dearly and lead to more spread of Covid in the society.

The medicos have advised the people to cut out unnecessary visits to the market places in the run up to Eid and avoid social gatherings. Kashmir is currently under covid curfew/restrictions.

“Eid will come again, but lives of people are precious. What we see is that ahead of the festive occasion people have started thronging markets putting their lives to risk. The government has taken a good step of extending lockdown but people need to follow it in letter and spirit to break the chain of Covid,” said Dr Rafi Jan, Head of Department, Pulmonary Diseases and Internal Medicine, SKIMS.

“We can defeat this disease by breaking its chain of infection, staying at home is better than moving outside unnecessary which not only puts your life at risk but also of our loved ones. The health infrastructure has been pushed to the wall. Nobody wants to see Delhi like situation in Kashmir where patients are gasping for oxygen. Therefore, the need of the hour is to follow the SOPs and adhere to the lockdown guidelines,” Dr Jan said.

Official spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, DHSK, Dr. Mir Mushtaq said that people need to understand that this disease spreads through humans. “We have to understand that in functions, gatherings, there are more chances of getting infected than sitting at home. We have bought this lockdown upon ourselves by not adhering to the Covid appropriate behaviour. But still there is time, people need to understand that we can defeat this beast but teamwork, it is a collective effort of people, government, doctors.”

Senior Critical care expert, Dr. Tariq Ahmad Tramboo opined that it is necessary for people to stay at home, but at the same time government should compensate people in unorganised sector and businessmen who face losses.

“Ironically, in Kashmir, the salaried class is imposing complete lockdown affecting the livelihood of daily wagers without giving them any compensation. My suggestion is that the government should come up with smart lockdowns, by ensuring that not more than three persons can assemble at any place and also compensate those who face losses due to lockdowns which was done in many countries, which is why the lockdown there was successful.”

He said that it is also the responsibility of people to help each other in this time of crisis. “Bait-ul-Maal committees should provide relief to the people who need it. People must contribute to help each other.”