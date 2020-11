Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from a village in Poonch on the Line of Control.

SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral, said that based on specific input, a joint search operation was launched by the Special Operation Group of Poonch and Army’s 10 Assam unit in Kirni village last night. “A bag full of arms and ammunition hidden under boulders was found near LoC,” the SSP said.

“4 AK 56 rifles, 4 magazines, 141 rounds, 2 AGL grenades, 2 hand grenades were recovered,” he said.