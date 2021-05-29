Arms smuggling bid foiled in Tanghdar: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled an attempt by militants to smuggle arms and ammunition at Jabdi area in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Police and Army in a joint operation at Jabdi Tangdhar sector in Kupwara thwarted an attempt by militants to smuggle the weapons,” it said. Police said that three AK-47 rifles, six magazines, four pistols and nine magazines were recovered from the spot, adding that the search operation was going on in the area.

Searches in the area were going on, it further said.