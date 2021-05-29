Front Page, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 12:49 AM

Arms smuggling bid foiled in Tanghdar: Police

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 12:49 AM
Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]
Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]

Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled an attempt by militants to smuggle arms and ammunition at Jabdi area in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“Police and Army in a joint operation at Jabdi Tangdhar sector in Kupwara thwarted an attempt by militants to smuggle the weapons,” it said. Police said that three AK-47 rifles, six magazines, four pistols and nine magazines were recovered from the spot, adding that the search operation was going on in the area.

Trending News
File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com inspects Testing Facility at TRC

Representational Image

Son of a Govt teacher ends life

Greater Kashmir

ASHA workers in Baramulla shaken after fellow worker's death

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: torstensimon from Pixabay]

95% of above 45-years population vaccinated in Gurez: Govt

Meanwhile Kashmir Zone Police in a  tweet said, “Kupwara Police & Army in an operation at the forward Jabdi Tangdhar sector Kupwara today thwarted an attempt by #terrorists to #smuggle weapons.  03 AK-47 rifles & 06 magazines and 04 pistols & 9 magazines have been recovered from the spot.”

Searches in the area were going on, it further said.

Tagged in ,
Related News