Army commander reviews security along LoC

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Saturday reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the force along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Lt Gen Singh visited forward areas of Kupwara sector in north Kashmir on Saturday, an Army official said. He said the northern Army commander reviewed the operational preparedness and the security situation along the LoC and lauded all ranks for their strict vigil, professionalism and high morale, the official said.