Army commanders discuss Ladakh situation

The apex leadership of the Indian Army on Monday held detailed deliberations on the eastern Ladakh standoff and the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China after the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, official sources said.

On the opening day of a two-day conference, the commanders carried out a comprehensive review of India’s security preparedness along the LAC in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, they said.

In his initial remarks, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane briefed the commanders about the overall situation following which detailed discussions on the matter took place, the sources said.

The commanders also deliberated on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said. It is the second phase of the biannual commanders conference. The first phase had taken place last month.