Army commissions COVID facility for civilians at Rangreth

UT Administration and Chinar Corps of Indian Army today jointly operationalised a 250-bed covid healthcare centre for civilians at Rangreth, Budgam.

“The government and the army resources were mobilised to operationalise the facility in a short timeframe to respond to the covid surge in Srinagar and adjoining districts,” a defence statement said.

Equipped with a 20-bed state-of-art ‘high dependency unit; and a 230-bed post-critical care ward, the facility augments government medical health infrastructure significantly, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zakir Khan, Coordinator, Rangreth Health Services Department and Brigadier Sumesh Seth, Station Commander, Old Airfield Military Station (Rangreth), jointly reiterated their commitment to the service of the Kashmiri people in these distressed times and pledged to work untiringly to extend critical healthcare to the populace, the statement said.