Army defuse 4 unexploded mortar shells in Kamalkote

Army on Monday defused two mortar shells fired from across the LoC during a ceasefire violation in Kamalkote sector of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an official said.

The shells were defused in Shahdra village of Kamalkote sector after taking all the precautionary measures, the official said.

“During a ceasefire violation on Nov 13, several mortar shells fired from across the LoC were spotted unexploded by the villagers in the area and on their information, the administrative officials ordered the army under section 133 to defuse them,” the official said.

“After issuing NOC, these shells were defused on Monday,” said Riyaz Ahmad, Sub Divisional Magistrate Uri.