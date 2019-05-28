Army deploys elite units along LoC

Army has increased its arsenal by equipping its soldiers with new sniper rifles— having range of about 1000 meters—to foil ‘infiltration bids’ along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

A defence official, while talking to Greater Kashmir said that “elite units of Army deployed along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir have been provided with the new US and Italian made snipers after proper training from US and Italian experts. The move is aimed to curb infiltration,” the official said.

According to police this year so far, 93 militants, including over 25 foreign militants, have been killed in different encounters across the Valley. “None of the foreign militants have been killed along the LoC while infiltrating,” the police had stated recently.

‘LATEST SNIPERS WILL PLAY A CRUCIAL ROLE’

The defence official said that since temperatures in Kashmir have started to rise, snow would melt and the passes to sneak in would open up. “To ensure zero infiltration, latest snipers will play a crucial role,” he claimed.

Elaborating about the new snipers provided to the Army units, he said soldiers deployed along LoC are carrying the Beretta .338 Lapua Magnum Scorpio TGT and the Barrett .50 calibre M95. “These rifles have a much longer range and power than the Russian made snipers being used by the soldiers so far. These snipers can fix the targets at the range of over 1,000 metres,” he said.

The US-made Barrett M95 is an anti-material rifle which has a range of 1,800 metres. “An anti-material rifle means the bullet can actually pierce through metal,” the official said.

Another defence official said that the rifle feeds from a five-round detachable box magazine, and is lighter and more compact than earlier products. “Other riffles provided to the soldiers at LoC is the Victrix Armaments .338 Lapua Magnum Scorpio TGT, owned by Italian firm Beretta,” the official said.

He said that Scorpio TGT was developed in the 1980s was used in the Afghanistan war and the Iraq war. A source in the Army said that the procurement of new snipers has been made by the Northern Army Commander through his special financial powers to augment the firepower of the soldiers along the LoC.

“These snipers are multipurpose—to counter infiltration and to give befitting response—to the ceasefire violation from across the LoC,” the source said. “Army is ready to deal with any situation that emerges in the ensuing summer months along the LoC. There are apprehensions that militants in large groups may try to sneak in given the series of successful operations against militants in the hinterland.”