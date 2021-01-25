Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 1:11 AM

Army helicopter crashes in Lakhanpur; pilot killed, another injured

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 1:11 AM
Home Secretary Mehrishi to visit Srinagar
File Photo

A Lt. Col. rank pilot was killed and another injured when an Army helicopter crashed at Lakhanpur in Kathua district Monday evening.

“A Dhurv helicopter crashed at 7:15 pm in Lakhanpur,” SSP Kathua, Shalindra Mishra, said.

Trending News

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

“We have one pilot fatal casualty,” PRO Defence, Northern Command, said.

Official sources said that the pilots attempted to land at Basohli Morh in Lakhanpur soon after noticing technical snag in the helicopter.

“However, they failed and the helicopter crashed. The injured pilots were shifted to the Military Hospital at Pathankot where one of them succumbed,” sources said.

Latest News
File Pic of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

World faces existential threats to climate, biodiversity: UN Chief

Ladakh announces awards for 16 persons, organisations for excellence

BhawnaKanth becomes first female fighter pilot to be part of IAF's tableau

Representational Image

No entry at Rajpath for children, no celebrations at school as COVID plays dampener

“Lt. Col. Rishab Sharma has succumbed to his serious injuries, while Captain Anjani Kumar Singh is struggling for life and is on ventilation,” Defence sources said.

They said that the helicopter has crashed in an army controlled area and investigation into the incident has been started.

Related News