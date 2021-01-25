Army helicopter crashes in Lakhanpur; pilot killed, another injured

A Lt. Col. rank pilot was killed and another injured when an Army helicopter crashed at Lakhanpur in Kathua district Monday evening.

“A Dhurv helicopter crashed at 7:15 pm in Lakhanpur,” SSP Kathua, Shalindra Mishra, said.

“We have one pilot fatal casualty,” PRO Defence, Northern Command, said.

Official sources said that the pilots attempted to land at Basohli Morh in Lakhanpur soon after noticing technical snag in the helicopter.

“However, they failed and the helicopter crashed. The injured pilots were shifted to the Military Hospital at Pathankot where one of them succumbed,” sources said.

“Lt. Col. Rishab Sharma has succumbed to his serious injuries, while Captain Anjani Kumar Singh is struggling for life and is on ventilation,” Defence sources said.

They said that the helicopter has crashed in an army controlled area and investigation into the incident has been started.