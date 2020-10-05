Army JCO killed in LoC shelling

An army Junior Commissioned Officer of the rank of Subedar was killed when Pakistani army resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri Monday evening.

Officials said that at around 6:30 pm Pak army resorted to firing and shelling on Line of Control in Baba Khori, Kalsiyan areas of Nowshera sector.

“Besides locations of army, villages including Baba Khori, Namb, Kadali, Sair, Makri, Ghanya and others are getting rattled with Pak shelling,” officials added.

An army JCO identified as Subedar Sukhdev was injured in the shelling and succumbed later on, officials added.

Army’s Jammu-based spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand, said that Pak army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling and Indian army was retaliating effectively.