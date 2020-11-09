Army Major found dead in Rajouri

An army Major was found dead under mysterious conditions inside his camp in Dehra Ki Gali area of Thanamandi in Rajouri today.

The deceased has been identified as Major Vinit Gulia from Haryana.

Police officials said that the officer was posted as Company Commander in Thanamandi based Rashtriya Rifles battalion and was deployed at famous tourist destination Dehra Ki Gali. Police said that the death of the officer has taken place in mysterious conditions and he was having bullet marks on the body for which investigation has been started.