Army man abducted in Kulgam

Suspected militants on Sunday abducted a territorial army personnel and set ablaze his car in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, a police official said.

The official said that the gunmen intercepted the vehicle of the personnel, Shakir Manzoor, who was off duty, at Rambhama, Nohama in Damhal Hanjipora and abducted him.

“Posted in JAKLI 162 Batallion, Manzoor was on leave and was heading to his home at Rishipora, Harmain in neighbouring Shopian district for Eid,” he said.

The police official said he was immediately abducted. “The gunmen also torched his Brezzza car,” he said.

Meanwhile, a massive hunt was launched in many parts of Kulgam and Shopian to trace the abducted soldier.