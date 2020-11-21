Army man killed, another injured in LoC firing

An army Havaldar was killed whereas a Naik ranked official sustained injuries in Pakistani firing and shelling on the Line of Control in Lam Nowshera sector of Rajouri district Saturday.

In a statement, the army said that on Saturday Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri.

“Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire,” the army said.

It added that in the incident of firing and shelling, Hav. Patil Sangram Shivaji deployed on the Line of Control post got critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

“Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” army said in its statement.

The soldier was a resident of Nigave village of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.

Officials added that another army personnel of the rank of Naik was injured who is under treatment in Army Hospital.

They further informed that firing and shelling took place on LoC on Saturday morning after which a brief lull prevailed in the day and then firing and shelling resumed Saturday evening and the same was going on heavily when last reports poured in.

2 women injured in Poonch:

In fresh skirmishes on the Line of Control in Poonch, two women were injured on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral, said that on Saturday evening, ceasefire violation took place in Degwar Trewan area of Poonch sector and two women were injured in shelling.

“Sakina Bi (40) wife of Nazam Din resident of Bagyaldara received bullet injury on her thigh whereas Mansha Bi (18) daughter of Shamas Din resident of the same village received splinter injuries in her legs,” the SSP said.

He added that both the injured women have been hospitalized in Poonch hospital whereas firing as well as shelling on the Line of Control was going on.