A senior Army officer allegedly died by suicide on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that Lt. Colonel Sudesh Baghat Singh shot himself dead with his service rifle in an Army ammunition depot in the Khonmoh area.

Police said he was shifted to a hospital, however he succumbed on the way. The doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said. Police said an FIR has been lodged in the incident and a probe started.