Army on high alert

There have been no reports of fresh firing along the Line of Control in Kashmir since Friday night, even as the Army has been put on high alert, officials said.

“The Army is on high alert,” a defence spokesperson told the Greater Kashmir. “There was heavy firing from the Pakistani side yesterday,” he said adding that they offered a calibrated response and the guns fell silent late last night. “At the moment the LoC is calm,” he added.

On Friday, five soldiers and four civilians were killed in Pak shelling on the Line of Control in Uri, Gurez, Tangdhar and Nowgam areas of north Kashmir.

“There was no firing today,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, told the Greater Kashmir.

Reports said that the markets in Tangdhar which remained shut on Friday reopened on Saturday. Reports from Uri and Gurez also said that people resumed their normal activities on Saturday.

“It was peaceful today in Gurez,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandipora, Rahul Malik said. “The injured are being treated at Srinagar hospitals.”

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, said that the injured were stable. “We handed over 50 newly constructed bunkers to the population of Gurez,” he said, adding that the injured were also given ex-gratia relief.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, GN Yatoo, said that among the five injured one was under treatment at SKIMS. “Four have been treated at GMC Baramulla.”

Dr Yatoo said that five houses were also damaged in shelling. “The affected people will be provided relief by Monday.”