Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 12:26 AM

Army, police ambush militants in Kulgam, 2 killed

Cop injured in gunfight, abducted railway policeman rescued in injured condition
File Pic

Two militants were killed in a brief gunfight with security forces at Herpora village of Frisal in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Friday evening.

“The militants were ambushed by a joint team of police and army’s 1-RR near Herpora village while they were ferrying a cop, they had earlier abducted, in their vehicle,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told the Greater Kashmir.

He said the cop working in railway police was picked up by these militants minutes earlier from his house in Sherpora, Frisal Yaripora  area of Kulgam district.

Soon after the abduction, security forces had launched a manhunt to nab the abductors.

“The security forces challenged the militants. However, they opened fire and tried to escape. Our men responded and gunned down both the militants while rescuing the railway cop who also received a bullet injury,” the IGP said.

Another policeman was injured in the exchange of fire. Both of them have been hospitalised.

The IGP said the slain militants were yet to be identified.

A case has been registered in police station Yaripora.

