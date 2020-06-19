Army, police ask militants to surrender

Asking the youth to shun the path of militancy, General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt General B S Raju, on Friday said that killing of local militants does not give pleasure to security forces. However, he said if anyone takes up arms, he won’t be spared.

“Of the 49 new recruits who got enrolled into militant ranks this year, 27 have been killed in different operations,” General Raju told reporters during a press

conference here. “It doesn’t give us any pleasure to kill these boys but if anybody takes up arms and causes harm to others, we’ll do what we’re doing,” he said.

“They must leave the path, return and we will help them in rehabilitation and other things,” he said.

General Raju was addressing a joint press conference with DGP Dilbag Singh, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and IG operations CRPF Rajesh Kumar.

GOC of 15 Corps said that restraint was exercised by the security forces to ensure that no damage was caused to a mosque in Pampore’s Meej area where three militants were killed in last 24 hours.

He said that during past 24 hours eight militants were killed in two different operations in southern Kashmir. “We compliment the people of Kashmir as they believe in peace,” he said. “It is their belief which is leading to these successful operations and I am sure that at the end of next few months they will be able to take this process forward and ensure that normalcy is brought in,” he said.

The senior Army General said that about 102 militants were killed in the last few months. “In all these operations, we had just one or two civilian casualties which means security forces exercised extraordinary restraint that is because we want to reconnect with the people,” he said.

The DGP said that among the militants killed were 50 from Hizbul Mujahideen, 20 from Lashkar-e-Toyiba, 20 from Jaish-e-Mohammad and rest were from some other outfits.

The police chief also said that they do not feel any pleasure in killing local militants. “We are trying they should surrender,” he said. “Many have come and more are coming.”

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said operations against militants would be carried out in north Kashmir on a large scale.