Army porter slips to death in Kupwara

A 45-year-old Army porter died on Friday after he slipped into a deep gorge along the Line of Control (LoC) at Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that the porter slipped into the gorge while he was on way from Rawan Gali to Natgali area. “Immediate rescue operation was carried out by the army and the injured was evacuated to a nearby unit.

However, sensing his condition he was airlifted to army’s 92 Base Hospital Srinagar, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

The deceased was identified as Muneer Ahmad Joo son of Abdul Aziz Joo of 39 GR.

Later, the body was later handed over to the relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities.