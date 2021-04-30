Front Page, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Karnah (Kupwara),
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 2:19 AM

Army porter slips to death in Kupwara

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Karnah (Kupwara),
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 2:19 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A 45-year-old Army porter died on Friday after he slipped into a deep gorge along the Line of Control (LoC) at Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that the porter slipped into the gorge while he was on way from Rawan Gali to Natgali area. “Immediate rescue operation was carried out by the army and the injured was evacuated to a nearby unit.

Trending News
Representational Photo

8 cases registered against lockdown violations in Baramulla

File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

NC welcomes HC's quashing of vehicle re-registration circular

Representational file photo

Potholes turn Baramulla highway into a 'cesspool'

File Photo [GK/ Aman Farooq]

Shopian gets 115 oxygen-supported beds

However, sensing his condition he was airlifted to army’s 92 Base Hospital Srinagar, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

The deceased was identified as Muneer Ahmad Joo son of Abdul Aziz Joo of 39 GR.

Later, the body was later handed over to the relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Related News