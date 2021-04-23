Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 12:46 AM

Army rescues eight civilians stuck in Ladakh due to snowfall

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 12:46 AM
Army personnel while performing at winter adventure sports in Gulmarg on February 7. [Image for representational purpose only] Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
Army personnel while performing at winter adventure sports in Gulmarg on February 7. [Image for representational purpose only] Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

The Army has rescued eight civilians who were caught in heavy snowfall in Khardung La area of Ladakh region, a defence spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said the Siachen Brigade launched a rescue operation as soon as heavy snowfall disrupted traffic along the route from North Pullu – Khardung La Top – South Pullu, leading to civilian vehicles getting stranded near Khardung La Top and North Pullu on Wednesday.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

“At a distance of five Kilometres from North Pullu towards Khardung La Top, three vehicles were stranded between snow slides and one vehicle had overturned. Indian Army detachments from North Pullu along with the Avalanche Rescue Teams cleared the snow slide and rescued eight civilians from the site,” the spokesman said.

He said after checking the health parameters of the rescued people at North Pullu, a few civilians who were from nearby Khardung Village were dropped off to their respective houses and the remainder were accommodated at Khalsar. “At Khardung La Top, a total of 10 civilians were rescued. They were provided immediate first aid and medical screening was carried out to check their vitals,” he added.

Tagged in , ,
Related News