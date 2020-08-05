Army's Northern Commander meets LG

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi today met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan, here.

The Lt Governor and Lt Gen Joshi discussed issues pertaining to the prevailing security scenario and the overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir, an army handout said.

Lt Gen Joshi briefed the Lt Governor about the security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of J&K and the successful anti-militancy operations being conducted by the Army.

The Lt Governor stressed on the high importance for maintaining close and effective synergy between the Army and other security forces in combating anti-militancy activities, besides dealing with any emergent situations in an effective manner for maintaining peace and harmony in J&K.

He commended the role being played by the army “for ensuring a secure environment for the people of J&K and the comprehensive measures being taken by the security forces in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the UT,” the statement said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, B.S Raju was also present on the occasion.