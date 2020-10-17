Arrested SSB man handed over to Budgam police

Police in Rajouri district on Saturday handed over the arrested Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel to Budgam police for investigation and legal proceedings. The personnel, a resident of Peeri Sakri area of Rajouri district, was posted in Chadoora Budgam and deserted his post with one magazine of Insas rifle four days ago.

“The personnel was arrested on the highway in Manjakote on Friday,” a police official said. “The Insas magazine was recovered from his possession.”

“The said personnel has been handed over to Budgam Chadoora police as cognizance of the matter is taken there,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manjakote, Nisar Khoja said.